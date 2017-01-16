Quinte News
Assault with a weapon
A 54 year old Marmora woman is facing some serious charges after allegedly assaulting her former spouse. On Friday afternoon, Central Hastings OPP were called to a complaint...
Road repair discussions
There is a public meeting in The County Tuesday on the proposed reconstruction of a major street in Wellington. Belleville Street is also known as County Road 2 and the...
Sentences in Trenton busts
Two of seven people charged with drug and weapons offenses after police raids in Quinte West last October have been sentenced. 20 year old Donte Frivalt of Trenton pleaded...
United Way misses mark
The United Way of Hastings and Prince Edward has come up short of its fundraising goal for this year. The goal to fund over 40 agencies and around 100 programs was...
Truck theft in Quinte West
The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is currently seeking the public's assistance in locating a male that took a truck from the convenience store...
Centre Hastings school plans
There will be a public meeting Tuesday in Madoc regarding proposed school closures. Due to declining enrolment, the Hastings Prince Edward School Board is considering closing...
Quinte Red Devils weekly report
Bonn Law - Minor Peewee The Bonn Law Quinte Red Devils Minor Peewee Team had a great showing this weekend winning six straight games on their way to being crowned Limestone...
Quinte News "Sportsbreak"
The NFL's conference finals are set. qns-mon Sports is heard every half hour throughout the morning on 800 CJBQ and cjbq.com
Community Events
Tuesday, January 17
Albert College Middle School (Grades 7 & 8) Information Session
Thursday, January 19
Albert College Senior School (Grades 9 -12) Information Session