Quinte Broadcasting Company Ltd.
Mix 97   Rock 107   CJBQ   Quinte News   Green Quinte

Social

Buzz Collins

Rick Kevan

Rock on Facebook  

Rock on Twitter  

What's Up

Photo Gallery

Rock Vids

Quinte News

Events Calendar

Fun Stuff

Announce a Birthday

Our Contests

All Request Nooner

The Rock 107 Radio App  

About

Hosts

Schedule

Privacy Policy

Contest Rules

Book Rock at Your Event

Contact Us

Advertise

Listen Livewith GreenBacks PawnShop

Blogs

Buzz Collins

On The Road To Recovery

Rick Kevan

This young dude has the right idea for Plowing Snow!!
Instagram Facebook Twitter
Our Contests

Quinte News

GHawks and Dukes win

The Trenton Golden Hawks got tons ofoffence in Lindsay Sunday afternoon, defeating the Muskies 9-1. The Hawks would score in bunches, with Lucas Brown and Anthony...

Wastewater Maintenance in Picton

If you're driving in the Picton area today, you may want to avoid Church Street, as there will be ongoing emergency watermain leak repairs taking place. Officials from...

Search in Marmora and Lake

A search for a missing man in Marmora and Lake last night ended happily. Around 11 o'clock (Saturday), Marmora and Lake firefighters and Peterborough County OPP began...

Snowmobile accident

Two people were injured after a snowmobile flipped over south of Bancroft in the supper hour yesterday. Details are few, but reports indicate one of the two people was...

Early morning disturbance in Belleville

There was a big brawl on a Belleville parking lot early this morning. City police were called to a fight involving several men on North Front Street shortly after 2 o'clock. Police...

Missing Belleville man

The Belleville Police Service received a report on Saturday 28 January 2017 at 6:40 p.m. regarding a missing male person who was last seen by acquaintances at his west hill...

Local Hockey Roundup

In Provincial Jr. C play last night, a miserable season for the Campbellford Rebels continued in an 8-1 loss to the Gananoque Islanders. The still winless Rebels got their...

PHOTOS: Gleaners hits the stage

Gleaners Food Bank and the Tri-County Warehouse held their annual gala event at the Banquet Centre on Saturday night and once again, they took their efforts to the stage. The...

More stories at QuinteNews powered by 

Rock News

On the Charts: John Mayer's Top-Selling 'Wave One' Finishes Number Two

Iranian Director Won't Attend Oscars Over Trump's Muslim Ban

All the Ways Trump Defies the Law and the Constitution by Targeting Muslims

Watch TV on the Radio's Atmospheric 'Nothing Compares 2 U' Cover

See John Legend Condemn Trump's Muslim Ban in PGA Awards Speech

Inside the Huge JFK Airport Protest Over Trump's Muslim Ban

Billie Joe Armstrong: Trump's 'Reckless' Orders 'Feel Like a Vendetta'

Ronnie James Dio Hologram to Make U.S. Debut

Donald Trump's Muslim Ban Makes Us All Less American

Sundance 2017: 'Casting JonBenet' and the Age of True-Crime Entertainment

Hear Notorious B.I.G., Faith Evans' 'NYC' With Jadakiss

A Syrian Refugee Responds to Donald Trump

Geoff Nicholls, Black Sabbath Keyboardist, Dead at 68

Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds Public Memorial Announced

Michael Alig Did His Time for Murder â€“Â Now He Wants to Party

Eric Church Sets the Bar for Country Concerts With Marathon Brooklyn Gig

Watch Coen Brothers' 'Easy Rider'-Inspired Super Bowl 51 Commercial

John Hurt, Oscar-Nominated 'Elephant Man' Actor, Dead at 77

'Hamilton' Trio to Reunite for 'America the Beautiful' at Super Bowl 51

See Chance the Rapper, Stephen Colbert Recreate 'Arthur' Theme

Rock News provided by 

Community Events

Sunday, January 29

St. Carthagh Parish Breakfast/Brunch

A Choral Evensong

INN FROM THE COLD

Monday, January 30

Toddlertime

INN FROM THE COLD

Tuesday, January 31

Admission Information Night at The Agrarian in Bloomfield 

INN FROM THE COLD

Wednesday, February 1

INN FROM THE COLD

Poverty Roundtable Meeting

Ontario Trillium Foundation - Seed Stream Forum

Storytime

Thursday, February 2

Storytime

ARTIST TALK

Babytime

INN FROM THE COLD

Friday, February 3

INN FROM THE COLD

P.A. Day Movies at the Library

Spend-A-Day at Albert College

See the Events Calendar powered by 

Pics & Vids

Truck hit bridge and kept going.
Mix97 - Who's Your Caddy 2016 - Kendrick Webster
Strut for Strays 2016
Rose Scale Grand Opening
Quinte ToyCon 2016
Ride for Hunger 2016
Barks at the Bay
2016 Walk to Cure Cystic Fibrosis