Red Devils reach "Top 10"
Winners of 11 in a row and unbeaten in 16, the Quinte Rhino Sports "AAA" Red Devils have finally cracked the top 10 on the weekly minor midget standings for the OHL Cup....
UPDATE: Black Diamond evacuation
A clean-up is underway at Parmalat Canada's Black Diamond Cheese factory in Belleville. The plant had to be evacuated shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday after there was a reaction...
Quinte News "Sportsbreak
The Dukes and Golden Hawks wrap up the Winter Showcase with wins. Sports is heard every half hour throughout the morning on 800 CJBQ and cjbq.com.
Deseronto man charged in pursuit
Belleville Police were involved in a short pursuit yesterday afternoon that resulted in the arrest of a 24-year-old man. A suspect fled when an officer stopped a vehicle...
Northumberland County approves $114 million budget for 2017
Northumberland County Council has approved its budget for 2017, with a base levy increase under the two percent target. The base levy will come in at 1.9 percent, with...
Yardmen Arena work now on webcam
If you're curious as to how work is progressing at the Yardmen Arena, you can now get a peek inside any time you like. The City of Belleville has installed a webcam inside...
PHOTOS: Showcase showdowns
The Trenton Golden Hawks hosted 22 teams over three days for the Winter Showcase. It was the first time every team took part in the winter event. Marty Savoy is the...
More support needed for mental health
Mental health emergency service calls have tripled over the past three years as the gap continues to grow in Hastings County for support services and affordable housing. During...
