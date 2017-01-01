Quinte Broadcasting Company Ltd.
Anderson in the Morning

Dani Guppy

Rick Kevan

Justin Anderson

Top 100 Viral Videos Of The Year 2016

Dani Guppy

A Poignant 'Sgt. Pepper'-Style Tribute To The Stars We've Lost in 2016. :(

Rick Kevan

Lopez and Drake...Dating??
Quinte News

Police respond to two break and enters

In the early hours on the 31st of December 2016 Belleville Police responded to the northwest end of the city in response to a break and enter in progress. An alert neighbour...

Search for missing plane suspended

  A search and rescue mission has now been suspended after maximum efforts were unable to locate a missing plane. A CC-130 Hercules from CFB Trenton assisted...

Unsafe ice

The Belleville Fire Dept. along with Quinte Conservation would like to remind the public to be very careful when playing or traveling on ice, in and around the local watersheds,...

Plan to succeed - experts offer New Year's resolution tips

From losing weight to getting organized, spending less or more money or just enjoying life to the fullest - it's that time of year when everyone starts making resolutions...

BREAKING: Another crash on the westbound 401

It's been a terrible week for accidents on the 401 and there's another one that's causing tie-ups this hour. Belleville Firefighters, Hastings-Quinte EMS and Napanee...

Good Food Box moving to bigger location

Community Development Council Good Food Box The Good Food Box has secured a bigger location in Belleville to help with an increase in demand for affordable fresh produce. The...

AUDIO: Big win for Big Country

Big Country got another big win. Madoc's Dillon Carman was on the card last night in Calgary, where the Canadian Heavyweight Champion took on Vicente Sandez of Mexico. Carman...

Sting grad with Canada

A former local junior hockey player is in the final four at the Spengler Cup in Switzerland. Drew MacIntyre, who played for the Trenton Sting in 1998-99, is returning...

The Kinks' Ray Davies Receives Knighthood for Service to Arts

Two Killed in Shooting Outside Meek Mill Concert in Connecticut

See Patti Smith Celebrate 70th Birthday With Michael Stipe in Chicago

Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds to Be Buried Together

Allan Williams, Beatles' First Manager, Dead at 86

Watch 'Sherlock' Co-Creator Mark Gatiss Ponder Character Deaths, Fan Theories

Man's Beating Death Captured on Own Snapchat

Former Pearl Jam Drummer Calls Out Band's Integrity Over Rock Hall Snub

HBO Moves Up Debut Date for Carrie Fisher/Debbie Reynolds Doc

Something About This Russia Story Stinks

See High Valley's Live, Boot-Stomping 'Make You Mine'

Autopsy: George Michael's Cause of Death 'Inconclusive'

10 Best Latin Albums of 2016

10 Best TV Shows and Movies to Stream in January

Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett Set for Times Square New Year's Eve

How Undocumented Texas Immigrants Are Preparing for President Trump

Mormon Tabernacle Singer Quits Choir Over Trump Inauguration

Ronda Rousey: Why Everything Is at Stake for Superstar Fighter at UFC 207

Watch Future, Rick Ross Pop Champagne in 'That's a Check' Video

Do NBA Refs Treat Russell Westbrook Differently Than Other Players?

Sunday, January 1

Belleville Legion - New Year’s Levee

Monday, January 2

Belleville Community Blood Donor Clinic

Wednesday, January 4

Storytime

Thursday, January 5

Storytime

Babytime

Truck hit bridge and kept going.
Mix97 - Who's Your Caddy 2016 - Kendrick Webster
Strut for Strays 2016
Rose Scale Grand Opening
Quinte ToyCon 2016
Ride for Hunger 2016
Barks at the Bay
2016 Walk to Cure Cystic Fibrosis