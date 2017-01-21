Blogs
Quinte News
OJHL battle of Quinte
The Trenton Golden Hawks and the Wellington Dukes went head to head in a battle of Quinte Friday night. The Dukes weren't able to hold off the G-Hawks as Trenton cruised...
Municipal Act and conflict of interest
The Ontario Municipal Act can be cut and dried in regulations regarding conflict of interest. Locally, the Mayor of Belleville, Taso Christopher has been accused of...
Distracted driving targeted
On the 20th of January, members of the Belleville Police Service Traffic Safety Unit took part in a special project, targeting distracted driving. A member of the unit spent...
Brighton residents urged to sign up with Health Care Connect
As Brighton gets set to welcome a pair of new doctors over the next year or so, municipal staff are putting out notice that you should register with the province, if you...
Judge gives 5 years for impaired driving causing death
A Loyalist Township man has been sentenced to serve five years in a penitentiary for his role in a fatal head-on collision that killed 44-year-old Shawn Way in Prince...
PHOTOS: Yardmen arena update
Work continues at the future home of the Ottawa Senators farm club. Friday morning at Belleville's Yardmen Arena, media were given a tour of the facility and the work...
Law of supply and demand
The CEO of the Ontario Real Estate Association and former Progressive Conservative Party leader Tim Hudak has reinforced what is becoming more and more apparent. The Quinte...
Slow down
A 35 year old man from Kingston got caught going close to double the speed limit on the 401 Wednesday. Napanee OPP clocked the driver going 171 kmh in a 100 zone. His...
