Melnyk makes his mark

Over 200 people packed the Batawa Community Centre on Friday night for the 6th annual Batawa Pond Hockey Gala. This years special guests were Ottawa & Belleville Senators...

UPDATE: minor injures after boat crashes into vehicle

Belleville police continue to invesitgate after a sailboat dislodged from a trailer and collided with a vehicle Friday. A portion of Wallbridge-Loyalist Road, just north...

Charges laid in serious Stirling-Rawdon crash

Stirling-Rawdon Police have laid charges in connection to a crash in September of last year, which left a 23 year-old Campbellford man with lasting, debilitating injuries. Chief...

Maurice Rollins to be presented lifetime achievement award

A successful businessman and philanthropist with a generous heart is being recognized for his many contributions to the local economy. On February 10, Maurice Rollins,...

Arrest made, one person still wanted, in "roll-up cup" theft

Belleville Police have made an arrest and are searching for another suspect, after boxes full of "roll up the rim to win" cups were stolen from a city Tim Hortons. The...

Belleville collisions

There were a pair of collisions in Belleville Thursday The first at North Front and Tracey Street at 12:20 p.m., where there was a two car crash. A 28 year old woman...

Stortz leads Dukes

The leading scorer in the Ontario Junior Hockey League came through again for the Wellington Dukes. Brayden Stortz scored 32 seconds into overtime to lift Wellington...

Quinte News "Sportsbreak"

The Dukes and Vees settle in overtime. QNS-Fri Sports is heard every half hour throughout the morning on the Matt Mitchell Show on 800 CJBQ and cjbq.com.