GHawks and Dukes win

The Trenton Golden Hawks got tons ofoffence in Lindsay Sunday afternoon, defeating the Muskies 9-1. The Hawks would score in bunches, with Lucas Brown and Anthony...

Wastewater Maintenance in Picton

If you're driving in the Picton area today, you may want to avoid Church Street, as there will be ongoing emergency watermain leak repairs taking place. Officials from...

Search in Marmora and Lake

A search for a missing man in Marmora and Lake last night ended happily. Around 11 o'clock (Saturday), Marmora and Lake firefighters and Peterborough County OPP began...

Snowmobile accident

Two people were injured after a snowmobile flipped over south of Bancroft in the supper hour yesterday. Details are few, but reports indicate one of the two people was...

Early morning disturbance in Belleville

There was a big brawl on a Belleville parking lot early this morning. City police were called to a fight involving several men on North Front Street shortly after 2 o'clock. Police...

Missing Belleville man

The Belleville Police Service received a report on Saturday 28 January 2017 at 6:40 p.m. regarding a missing male person who was last seen by acquaintances at his west hill...

Local Hockey Roundup

In Provincial Jr. C play last night, a miserable season for the Campbellford Rebels continued in an 8-1 loss to the Gananoque Islanders. The still winless Rebels got their...

PHOTOS: Gleaners hits the stage

Gleaners Food Bank and the Tri-County Warehouse held their annual gala event at the Banquet Centre on Saturday night and once again, they took their efforts to the stage. The...