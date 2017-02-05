Live-streaming could be lost

Brighton Council has not set its budget for this year yet, but it is getting close. One item that has been prominent in the media is live-streaming council meetings...

Too many recorded votes

A Brighton resident believes council meetings have been upended by the calling of too many "recorded votes". Former Brighton Councillor Dave Cutler went over the minutes...

Terrible Tuesday coming

Some potentially nasty weather is on the way Tuesday. Environment Canada forecasts snow, freezing rain and then rain. The Weather Network forecasts snow beginning Tuesday...

Shannonville house fire

Fire gutted a house in Shannonville overnight (Saturday). The owners of a brick split-level house at 227 Beach Road went away yesterday and returned home around 9...

Hospice for Quinte West

Quinte West Council will continue work to build a residential hospice in the city soon. At its regular meeting tomorrow (Monday), Quinte West Council will consider a plan...

Robbery on trail

There was an armed robbery in broad daylight in downtown Belleville yesterday. City police report a man who was walking along the Bayshore Trail in the downtown was robbed...

Apartment assaults

A 31 year old Belleville man was arrested after a violent incident in a west end apartment house yesterday. Officers responded to the apartment on a break and enter call...

Local junior hockey roundup

As per usual for a Friday night in the Quinte region, it was a busy evening for hockey. The Wellington Dukes fell 6-2 to the Markham Royals, as heard on CJBQ last night....