Police respond to two break and enters

In the early hours on the 31st of December 2016 Belleville Police responded to the northwest end of the city in response to a break and enter in progress. An alert neighbour...

Search for missing plane suspended

A search and rescue mission has now been suspended after maximum efforts were unable to locate a missing plane. A CC-130 Hercules from CFB Trenton assisted...

Unsafe ice

The Belleville Fire Dept. along with Quinte Conservation would like to remind the public to be very careful when playing or traveling on ice, in and around the local watersheds,...

Plan to succeed - experts offer New Year's resolution tips

From losing weight to getting organized, spending less or more money or just enjoying life to the fullest - it's that time of year when everyone starts making resolutions...

BREAKING: Another crash on the westbound 401

It's been a terrible week for accidents on the 401 and there's another one that's causing tie-ups this hour. Belleville Firefighters, Hastings-Quinte EMS and Napanee...

Good Food Box moving to bigger location

Community Development Council Good Food Box The Good Food Box has secured a bigger location in Belleville to help with an increase in demand for affordable fresh produce. The...

AUDIO: Big win for Big Country

Big Country got another big win. Madoc's Dillon Carman was on the card last night in Calgary, where the Canadian Heavyweight Champion took on Vicente Sandez of Mexico. Carman...

Sting grad with Canada

A former local junior hockey player is in the final four at the Spengler Cup in Switzerland. Drew MacIntyre, who played for the Trenton Sting in 1998-99, is returning...