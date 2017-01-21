Quinte Broadcasting Company Ltd.
Mix 97   Rock 107   CJBQ   Quinte News   Green Quinte

Social

Buzz Collins

Rick Kevan

Rock on Facebook  

Rock on Twitter  

What's Up

Photo Gallery

Rock Vids

Quinte News

Events Calendar

Fun Stuff

Announce a Birthday

Our Contests

All Request Nooner

The Rock 107 Radio App  

About

Hosts

Schedule

Privacy Policy

Contest Rules

Book Rock at Your Event

Contact Us

Advertise

Listen Livewith GreenBacks PawnShop

Blogs

Buzz Collins

Pluto Like You've Never Seen It Before!

Rick Kevan

A Dog's Purpose..The Dog is NOT interested!!
Instagram Facebook Twitter
Our Contests

Quinte News

OJHL battle of Quinte

The Trenton Golden Hawks and the Wellington Dukes went head to head in a battle of Quinte Friday night. The Dukes weren't able to hold off the G-Hawks as Trenton cruised...

Municipal Act and conflict of interest

The Ontario Municipal Act can be cut and dried in regulations regarding conflict of interest. Locally, the Mayor of Belleville, Taso Christopher has been accused of...

Distracted driving targeted

On the 20th of January, members of the Belleville Police Service Traffic Safety Unit took part in a special project, targeting distracted driving.  A member of the unit spent...

Brighton residents urged to sign up with Health Care Connect

As Brighton gets set to welcome a pair of new doctors over the next year or so, municipal staff are putting out notice that you should register with the province, if you...

Judge gives 5 years for impaired driving causing death

A Loyalist Township man has been sentenced to serve five years in a penitentiary for his role in a fatal head-on collision that killed 44-year-old Shawn Way in Prince...

PHOTOS: Yardmen arena update

Work continues at the future home of the Ottawa Senators farm club. Friday morning at Belleville's Yardmen Arena, media were given a tour of the facility and the work...

Law of supply and demand

The CEO of the Ontario Real Estate Association and former Progressive Conservative Party leader Tim Hudak has reinforced what is becoming more and more apparent. The Quinte...

Slow down

A 35 year old man from Kingston got caught going close to double the speed limit on the 401 Wednesday. Napanee OPP clocked the driver going 171 kmh in a 100 zone. His...

More stories at QuinteNews powered by 

Rock News

Inside the Historic Women's March on Washington

See Alicia Keys, Janelle Monae Perform at Women's March on Washington

Watch Madonna's Powerful Speech at Women's March on Washington

Reunited Audioslave, Prophets of Rage Explode at Anti-Inaugural Ball

Metallica's Kirk Hammett on Trump Speech: 'Reject American Carnage'

Bill Maher: Heroin 'a Gateway to Being a Republican'

See Photos From Anti-Trump Protests on Inauguration Day in Washington, D.C.

'Taboo' vs. 'Frontier': Who Wins the Battle of TV Tough-Guy Dramas

What D.C. Was Like on Day One of Trump's Presidency

Watch Audioslave Reunite at Los Angeles' Anti-Inaugural Ball

'People's Lives Depend on It': Women on Why They're Marching

Watch Stephen Colbert's Derisive Recap of Trump's Inauguration

'Star Trek' Producers Settle Lawsuit Against Crowdfunded Film

T.I. Pens Moving Open Letter to 'Us' on Inauguration Day

See Roger Waters Begin Trump Resistance With 'Pigs' Live Video

Padma Lakshmi: Why I'm Going to the Women's March on D.C.

Golden Shower Heads, Bloody Paintings: Meet the Artists Fighting Trump

'El Chapo' Extradition: What it Means, What's Next

Sundance 2017: 'Roxanne Roxanne' Salutes Hard Life of Rap Pioneer

In Obama's Final Hours, Many Prisoners Left in Commutation Limbo

Rock News provided by 

Community Events

Saturday, January 21

January Jubilee

Herbal Home Remedies

Special Guest Author Priscilla Wagner

Roblin Lake Jamboree & Open Mike

Monday, January 23

Toddlertime

Tuesday, January 24

Knitterati social knitting circle

Dementia Training

Wednesday, January 25

Heart Rally

HEART RALLY

Storytime

Harry J Clarke Public School - Destinations Program Information Night

Thursday, January 26

Heart Rally in Trenton

Couples Stroke group

Delhi Park- Stormwater Outfall Remediation

ARTIST TALK

Babytime

Storytime

See the Events Calendar powered by 

Pics & Vids

Truck hit bridge and kept going.
Mix97 - Who's Your Caddy 2016 - Kendrick Webster
Strut for Strays 2016
Rose Scale Grand Opening
Quinte ToyCon 2016
Ride for Hunger 2016
Barks at the Bay
2016 Walk to Cure Cystic Fibrosis