Huge jump in building permits being issued in PEC

Prince Edward County is off to a good start, as far as building goes, in 2017. A total of 41 permits were issued last month, with a value of more than $4.66 million...

New strategy for flu shot clinics

The flu season may have peaked but it is still very prevalent in the Quinte Region. Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Peter Oglaza told the Hastings Prince Edward...

Talking poverty on a national level

Trenton United Church was the latest site for the most recent Poverty Roundtable meeting for Hastings Prince Edward. It took place Wednesday afternoon, gathering dozens...

Sex assault charges in Stirling-Rawdon

A Stirling-Rawdon man has been arrested as part of a sex assault investigation. Stirling-Rawdon Police Chief Dario Cecchin says the 23 year-old was picked up on a warrant...

UPDATED: Parents protest against public school, board responds

Some local parents say bullying is running amok at a local public elementary school. On Wednesday morning outside Belleville City Hall, numerous parents gathered protesting...

Grey Cup coming to town

The Stanley Cup has been a frequent visitor to the Belleville area in recent years. However, except for a stop during the CFL's 100th anniversary celebrations, sightings...

Break in suspect arrested

Prince Edward County OPP have made an arrest after an early morning break and enter in Picton yesterday (Tuesday). The door of a business on Lake Street had been forced...

New team for "Bingo" as Sens move to Belleville

Another shoe has dropped as a result of the pending move of the American Hockey League's Binghamton Senators to Belleville. The New Jersey Devils have announced they...