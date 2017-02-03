Quinte Broadcasting Company Ltd.
Listen Livewith GreenBacks PawnShop

Buzz Collins

Tom Brady Smells Like What??

Rick Kevan

Gord Downie joins Blue Rodeo and the Sadies last night at Massey Hall
Quinte News

Melnyk makes his mark

Over 200 people packed the Batawa Community Centre on Friday night for the 6th annual Batawa Pond Hockey Gala. This years special guests were Ottawa & Belleville Senators...

UPDATE: minor injures after boat crashes into vehicle

Belleville police continue to invesitgate after a sailboat dislodged from a trailer and collided with a vehicle Friday. A portion of Wallbridge-Loyalist Road, just north...

Charges laid in serious Stirling-Rawdon crash

Stirling-Rawdon Police have laid charges in connection to a crash in September of last year, which left a 23 year-old Campbellford man with lasting, debilitating injuries. Chief...

Maurice Rollins to be presented lifetime achievement award

A successful businessman and philanthropist with a generous heart is being recognized for his many contributions to the local economy. On February 10, Maurice Rollins,...

Arrest made, one person still wanted, in "roll-up cup" theft

Belleville Police have made an arrest and are searching for another suspect, after boxes full of "roll up the rim to win" cups were stolen from a city Tim Hortons. The...

Belleville collisions

There were a pair of collisions in Belleville Thursday The first at North Front and Tracey Street at 12:20 p.m., where there was a two car crash. A 28 year old woman...

Stortz leads Dukes

The leading scorer in the Ontario Junior Hockey League came through again for the Wellington Dukes. Brayden Stortz scored 32 seconds into overtime to lift Wellington...

Quinte News "Sportsbreak"

The Dukes and Vees settle in overtime. QNS-Fri Sports is heard every half hour throughout the morning on the Matt Mitchell Show on 800 CJBQ and cjbq.com.

Community Events

Friday, February 3

INN FROM THE COLD

Spend-A-Day at Albert College

P.A. Day Movies at the Library

Saturday, February 4

Toronto Vs. Montreal Chefs Barn Burner Hockey Game

INN FROM THE COLD

Sacred Heart School Vendor Fair

Romeo & Juliet Singles Dance

Snow Day Program!

Sunday, February 5

INN FROM THE COLD

Monday, February 6

Toddlertime

INN FROM THE COLD

Tuesday, February 7

Alzheimer Book Sale

Women Talking Travel

INN FROM THE COLD

Knitterati social knitting circle

Alzheimer Used Book Sale

Wednesday, February 8

Storytime

INN FROM THE COLD

Alzheimer Used Book Sale

Alzheimer Book Sale

Stroke Survivor Support group

Truck hit bridge and kept going.
Mix97 - Who's Your Caddy 2016 - Kendrick Webster
Strut for Strays 2016
Rose Scale Grand Opening
Quinte ToyCon 2016
Ride for Hunger 2016
Barks at the Bay
2016 Walk to Cure Cystic Fibrosis