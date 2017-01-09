Quinte Broadcasting Company Ltd.
Man sentenced on child porn convictions

A Marmora man has been sentenced to serve five and a half years in a federal penitentiary after being convicted of child pornography charges. In October 2016, the 41-year-old...

Stop smoking, maybe win $$$

A contest coming up to help young people butt-out. The Hastings Prince Edward health unit is hosting the 6-week Wouldurather… contest being offered to young adults...

TRAFFIC UPDATE: WB 401 closed again at Brighton

Update @ 3:15 p.m.: OPP are rerouting traffic off the 401 at the County Road 30 exit, southbound to Highway 2 and then back up to the 401 at Percy Street in Colborne. Update...

PEMHF receives donation for medical equipment

The Prince Edward Memorial Hospital Foundation has received a generous donation for the purchase of medical equipment. On Monday,  insurance brokers and staff at Bay...

Parents reminded to update child's vaccination records

Parents are being reminded to make sure their child's vaccination records are up-to-date to protect against disease and possible school suspension. In mid-January,...

Big donation to benefit local students

Local programs that strive to help students and their families are getting a big boost this week. At a cheque presentation on Thursday, members from Gore Mutual and...

LaCroix: Casino coming soon

The executive director of the new Shorelines Casino Belleville remains mum on an exact opening date. An email to Quinte News from Andy LaCriox said the facility on...

Bain signs with Wolfpack

24 year old Quinte Secondary School graduate Chad Bain of Belleville will become the first domestic player to sign with the expansion Toronto Wolfpack professional...

Monday, January 9

Toddlertime

Tuesday, January 10

Heart Rally

HEART RALLY

Knitterati social knitting circle

Wednesday, January 11

Stroke Survivor Support group

Heart Rally

HEART RALLY

Storytime

Thursday, January 12

Storytime

Babytime

Heart & Stroke Culinary FUNdraising Delight

Friday, January 13

Free TV & Ewaste Drop Off

Saturday, January 14

Heart Rally

OPENING RECEPTION

Meet Wellington Dukes Players and FREE Lunch at Belleville Nissan!

HEART RALLY

Li'l Science: The Wonder of Ice

Free TV & Ewaste Drop Off

