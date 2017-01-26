Quinte Broadcasting Company Ltd.
Listen Livewith GreenBacks PawnShop

Trump Is Meatloaf's Fault

Rick Kevan

Mary Tyler Moore passes away at age 80
Quinte News

Red Devils reach "Top 10"

Winners of 11 in a row and unbeaten in 16, the Quinte Rhino Sports "AAA" Red Devils have finally cracked the top 10 on the weekly minor midget standings for the OHL Cup....

UPDATE: Black Diamond evacuation

A clean-up is underway at Parmalat Canada's Black Diamond Cheese factory in Belleville. The plant had to be evacuated shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday after there was a reaction...

Quinte News "Sportsbreak

The Dukes and Golden Hawks wrap up the Winter Showcase with wins. Sports is heard every half hour throughout the morning on 800 CJBQ and cjbq.com.

Deseronto man charged in pursuit

Belleville Police were involved in a short pursuit yesterday afternoon that resulted in the arrest of a 24-year-old man. A suspect fled when an officer stopped a vehicle...

Northumberland County approves $114 million budget for 2017

Northumberland County Council has approved its budget for 2017, with a base levy increase under the two percent target. The base levy will come in at 1.9 percent, with...

Yardmen Arena work now on webcam

If you're curious as to how work is progressing at the Yardmen Arena, you can now get a peek inside any time you like. The City of Belleville has installed a webcam inside...

PHOTOS: Showcase showdowns

The Trenton Golden Hawks hosted 22 teams over three days for the Winter Showcase.  It was the first time every team took part in the winter event. Marty Savoy is the...

More support needed for mental health

Mental health emergency service calls have tripled over the past three years as the gap continues to grow in Hastings County for support services and affordable housing. During...

Rock News

Queen + Adam Lambert Plot U.S. Summer Tour

'Singles' Soundtrack Reissue to Contain Grunge-Era Rarities

Solange's 'A Seat at the Table' Serves as Syllabus Inspiration

Hear Alicia Keys' Kanye West-Sampling New Song 'That's What's Up'

Warren Haynes on Butch Trucks: â€˜The Lou Gehrig of Rock Drummers'

Apple Sued Over Sample From Jamie xx Song Used in iPhone Ad

Slayer Break Silence on Donald Trump Instagram Controversy

Hail Mary: Why Mary Tyler Moore Was the Greatest

Trump's Middle Finger to the Women's Marchers

Cuba in the Age of Trump

Mary Tyler Moore: America's Sweetheart Goes All the Way

Mary Tyler Moore Dead at 80

Ronda Rousey Visits Standing Rock Protesters, Brings Supplies

Luke Bryan Plots Massive Summer Tour

Fleetwood Mac Unearth Rare Tracks for 'Tango in the Night' Reissue

Hear Trace Adkins' Enlightened New Song 'Watered Down'

Google Cracked Down on 340 Fake News Sites Last Year

Sam Hunt Teases New Song, Plots Headlining 15 in a 30 Summer Tour

See Loretta Lynn Induct Sister Crystal Gayle at the Grand Ole Opry

Hear Billy Bragg Reimagine Bob Dylan Anthem as Trump Protest

Community Events

Thursday, January 26

Couples Stroke group

Delhi Park- Stormwater Outfall Remediation

Heart Rally in Trenton

INN FROM THE COLD

ARTIST TALK

Babytime

Storytime

Friday, January 27

INN FROM THE COLD

Stirling and District Lions Club Hogfest Variety Show

Saturday, January 28

INN FROM THE COLD

Stirling and District Lions Club Paint Nite

When A Community Gets its Wings

RRSPs and TFSAs Financial Literacy Workshop

5th Annual Kerr Pond Hockey Tournament

Saturday Program: Chinese New Year

Sunday, January 29

INN FROM THE COLD

St. Carthagh Parish Breakfast/Brunch

A Choral Evensong

Monday, January 30

INN FROM THE COLD

Toddlertime

Tuesday, January 31

INN FROM THE COLD

Admission Information Night at The Agrarian in Bloomfield 

