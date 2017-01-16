Quinte Broadcasting Company Ltd.
Mix 97   Rock 107   CJBQ   Quinte News   Green Quinte

Social

Buzz Collins

Rick Kevan

Rock on Facebook  

Rock on Twitter  

What's Up

Photo Gallery

Rock Vids

Quinte News

Events Calendar

Fun Stuff

Announce a Birthday

Our Contests

All Request Nooner

The Rock 107 Radio App  

About

Hosts

Schedule

Privacy Policy

Contest Rules

Book Rock at Your Event

Contact Us

Advertise

Listen Livewith GreenBacks PawnShop

Blogs

Buzz Collins

Fashion Faux Pas

Rick Kevan

Dancing Contractor
Instagram Facebook Twitter
Our Contests

Quinte News

Assault with a weapon

A 54 year old Marmora woman is facing some serious charges after allegedly assaulting her former spouse. On Friday afternoon, Central Hastings OPP were called to a complaint...

Road repair discussions

There is a public meeting in The County Tuesday on the proposed reconstruction of a major street in Wellington. Belleville Street is also known as County Road 2 and the...

Sentences in Trenton busts

Two of seven people charged with drug and weapons offenses after police raids in Quinte West last October have been sentenced. 20 year old Donte Frivalt of Trenton pleaded...

United Way misses mark

The United Way of Hastings and Prince Edward has come up short of its fundraising goal for this year. The goal to fund over 40 agencies and around 100 programs was...

Truck theft in Quinte West

The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is currently seeking the public's assistance in locating a male that took a truck from the convenience store...

Centre Hastings school plans

There will be a public meeting Tuesday in Madoc regarding proposed school closures. Due to declining enrolment, the Hastings Prince Edward School Board is considering closing...

Quinte Red Devils weekly report

Bonn Law - Minor Peewee The Bonn Law Quinte Red Devils Minor Peewee Team had a great showing this weekend winning six straight games on their way to being crowned Limestone...

Quinte News "Sportsbreak"

The NFL's conference finals are set. qns-mon Sports is heard every half hour throughout the morning on 800 CJBQ and cjbq.com

More stories at QuinteNews powered by 

Rock News

At Least Four Dead in Shooting at Mexico's BPM Festival

Hear Skrillex Reunite With From First to Last on 'Make War'

'The Young Pope' Season Premiere Recap: Heat Pray Love

On the Charts: 'La La Land' Surges After Golden Globe Wins

Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka, Wrestling Legend, Dead at 73

'Portlandia' Renewed for Eighth and Final Season

Ringling Bros. Circus to End After 146 Years

Watch Sturgill Simpson's Fiery 'SNL' Debut

Felicity Jones on 'SNL': 3 Sketches You Have to See

Watch 'SNL' Recreate First Trump Presser, Ask About 'Pee-Pee Party'

David Bowie, the 1975, Rihanna Lead Brit Awards Nominees

Broadway Singer Jennifer Holliday Drops Out of Trump Inauguration

Beatles Associate 'Magic Alex' Dead at 74

Watch Katy Perry-Produced 'Don't Normalize Hate' PSA

Michael Jackson Impersonator Lands King of Pop Role in Lifetime Biopic

Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie Plan Duet LP

'Star Wars' Producers Deny Carrie Fisher CGI Rumors

See Agent Dale Cooper Return in Latest 'Twin Peaks' Teaser

Zac Brown Band Plot Welcome Home Tour, New Album

Read T.I.'s Candid Open Letter to Donald Trump

Rock News provided by 

Community Events

Monday, January 16

Toddlertime

Tuesday, January 17

Albert College Middle School (Grades 7 & 8) Information Session

Youth Room: January Movie Night

Wednesday, January 18

Salamanders and Snakes Night!

Storytime

VON DINERS CLUB

Thursday, January 19

ARTIST TALK

THE DRAWING ROOM

Albert College Senior School (Grades 9 -12) Information Session

Storytime

Babytime

Friday, January 20

THE DOODLE GROUP

HEART RALLY

Heart Rally

Saturday, January 21

January Jubilee

Special Guest Author Priscilla Wagner

Herbal Home Remedies

See the Events Calendar powered by 

Pics & Vids

Truck hit bridge and kept going.
Mix97 - Who's Your Caddy 2016 - Kendrick Webster
Strut for Strays 2016
Rose Scale Grand Opening
Quinte ToyCon 2016
Ride for Hunger 2016
Barks at the Bay
2016 Walk to Cure Cystic Fibrosis